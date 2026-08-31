Night Recap - August 31, 2026

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Ancient Egypt blockbuster closes after nine-and-a-half months at Hong Kong Palace Museum

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The Hong Kong Palace Museum’s special exhibition on ancient Egyptian civilization closed at 6pm on Monday after drawing more than 670,000 visitors over its nine-and-a-half-month run.

Hong Kong’s first fully autonomous robot retail stores to open Tuesday

Hong Kong’s first fully autonomous robot retail stores will begin operations on Tuesday, with the initial three Galbot Store outlets opening at the Hung Hom waterfront, Wan Chai waterfront and Kai Tak Sports Park.

50 arrested as ICAC, police and Competition Commission dismantle $500m bid-rigging syndicate

A joint operation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), police, and the Competition Commission has arrested 50 individuals and dismantled a building maintenance bid-rigging syndicate involving HK$500 million across 27 projects.

Over 99pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyout offer in Tai Po

More than 99 percent of flat owners at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po have agreed to sell their properties to the government as the deadline for the acquisition offer expired on Monday afternoon.

Lawmaker urges crackdown on dog smuggling as abandonments surge 50pc

A lawmaker has called on authorities to tackle the smuggling of fighting dogs at the source through interdepartmental cooperation, as an animal welfare organization warned of a sharp rise in dog abandonments in recent months.

Business Today

Chinese factory slump eases, but weak services signal uneven recovery

China's factory activity improved in August on stronger demand but remained in contraction, while services activity stayed weak, underscoring deepening imbalances in the economy and fuelling calls for policy measures to boost the economy.

Inaugural land tender of the Loop Hong Kong Park draws six bids

The tender for the two sets of land parcels in Phase 1 of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, or Loop Hong Kong Park, received six bids from a diverse range of enterprises, including high-end innovation and technology (I&T) industries and large conglomerates.

Singapore commits S$220 million over three years to drive fintech innovation

Singapore will deploy S$220 million (HK$1.36 billion) over three years to strengthen its fintech ecosystem and boost innovation and the adoption of technology across the financial sector, the city-state's central bank announced on Monday.

SK Hynix weighs Japan plant deal on AI boom: Bloomberg

SK Hynix is weighing the feasibility of setting up a joint venture in Japan to produce memory chips to meet soaring artificial intelligence demand and manage manufacturing costs, Bloomberg reported.

Huawei H1 profit drop quickens to 36pc on rising costs, R&D spending

China's Huawei Technologies reported a 36 percent plunge in first-half net profit on Monday as soaring input costs and heavier spending on research and development outweighed revenue growth.

World/China

Iran state media says two killed in US attack on island in Hormuz

The US attack on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz killed two people and wounded several others, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

Swiss man arrested over deadly rave shooting: police

A 43-year-old Swiss man was arrested Monday on "strong suspicion" of being behind a rare deadly gun attack at a rave in Switzerland.

North Korea says hostile US policy unchanged, vows to strengthen nuclear force

North Korea said on Monday the United States' hostile policy remained unchanged and vowed to continue strengthening its nuclear force, rejecting repeated U.S. calls for its denuclearisation.

China penalizes 10 people for misinformation over deadly mudslide

Chinese authorities penalized 10 people accused of spreading misinformation online about a deadly mudslide along the Nepal border, police said Monday, as rescuers scour for hundreds missing at a border crossing on the Tibetan side.