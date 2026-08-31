Former EdUHK student says victim ‘never resisted' as orientation camp trial continues

A 31-year-old former Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) student facing charges of rape, indecent assault, and voyeurism told the High Court on Monday that an alleged victim never resisted during their sexual encounter.

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The defendant, identified in court as Y.L.H., has pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, indecent assault, and voyeurism relating to incidents alleged to have occurred between January and August 2023.

Summary of charges across multiple camp events

The prosecution alleges that Y.L.H. indecently assaulted a woman, referred to as A, on Kowloon Peak on January 13, 2023, and raped a second woman, B, at the Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp in Yuen Long on July 23, 2023.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a third woman, C, inside a car on August 23, 2023.

In addition, the defendant faces charges of indecently assaulting a fourth woman, D, and secretly observing a fifth woman, E, in the shower during an orientation camp at the YWCA Sydney Leong Holiday Lodge on August 27 and 28, 2023, respectively.

Defendant testifies on encounter with second complainant

Following the playback of recorded testimony from complainants A and B via video link, the defendant took the witness stand on Monday to recount his interactions with B, whom he met at an orientation camp organized by the Hong Kong Red Cross.

Describing B as petite with pink hair at the time, the defendant testified that he held hands with her and other team members during a campfire activity.

He stated that their rapport developed over dinner conversations and card games, during which they held hands and touched shoulders.

According to the defendant, after an intoxicated male participant left the room, leaving the two alone, they made eye contact and shared a kiss.

He told the court that they embraced, that B initiated intimate touching, and that they subsequently engaged in consensual sex without a condom.

The defendant claimed that before intercourse, B asked why he chose her, and he responded that he was attracted to her.

He asserted that B fully participated in the sexual encounter, never signaled non-consent, and commented that she had never engaged in such activities at a camp before and found the experience exciting.

In video-recorded interviews conducted by police following his arrest, the defendant maintained that B displayed no resistance at any stage, describing the encounter as progressive and initiated by her kiss.