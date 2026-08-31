25-year-old Indian domestic helper found dead in Tung Chung flat

A 25-year-old Indian domestic helper was found dead after being discovered hanging inside a flat at Caribbean Coast in Tung Chung on Monday morning (Aug 31).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report at around 8.08am after the woman was found unconscious inside the unit by her employer on Kin Tung Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and brought her down, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suicide note was found. Police said initial investigations suggested the woman may have been unhappy over personal problems.

The cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination.