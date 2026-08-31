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NEWS

25-year-old Indian domestic helper found dead in Tung Chung flat

NEWS
53 mins ago
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A 25-year-old Indian domestic helper was found dead after being discovered hanging inside a flat at Caribbean Coast in Tung Chung on Monday morning (Aug 31).

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Police received a report at around 8.08am after the woman was found unconscious inside the unit by her employer on Kin Tung Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and brought her down, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suicide note was found. Police said initial investigations suggested the woman may have been unhappy over personal problems.

The cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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