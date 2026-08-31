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NEWS

Tourist alleges $376 taxi fare for $144 trip from Disneyland, says it 'shattered my beautiful impression of HK'

NEWS
12 hours ago
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A visitor to Hong Kong has posted a video on social media alleging that a taxi driver overcharged them for a ride from Hong Kong Disneyland to Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West, claiming the fare was HK$376 instead of the HK$144 shown on the meter.

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The 1 minute 55 second video, titled "Shattered my beautiful impression of Hong Kong," showed the passenger and three others boarding a red taxi at a taxi stand. The driver first asked if they had cash before taking them to the hotel.

The footage showed the meter reading HK$144.5 when the taxi stopped at the hotel drop-off area. The driver then pressed two buttons on the meter, changing the display to show "07" and HK$376.5. The passenger questioned the fare, and the driver said it was a "bridge toll" for the Lantau Link.

When the passenger asked why the toll wasn't charged on the outbound journey, the driver replied: "There isn't one going in, only coming out."

The passenger paid HK$400 in cash and received about HK$24 in change. The driver reminded them not to leave anything behind. The passenger said they later called the New Territories South traffic unit to file a complaint.

However, the Lantau Link has been toll-free since December 2020. Police said they had not received any complaints about overcharging in Tsuen Wan on August 29 or 30.

The incident sparked online criticism, with netizens calling the driver a "black sheep" and urging tourists to report such cases.

taxi overcharging Disneyland Lantau Link

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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