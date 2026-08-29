Art and innovation foster problem-solving and critical thinking in children, says Jeff Sze

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Artistic creation plays a vital role in enhancing cognitive development, observation, imagination, and critical thinking among children, which is increasingly essential in an era of rapid technological progress, Under Secretary for Education Jeff Sze Chun-fai said at an awards ceremony.

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Speaking at the 13th Kids Drawing Contest 2026, Sze noted that the long-running annual event provides a valuable platform outside the classroom for young students to showcase their artistic talents.

He commended the entries, which spanned both Chinese and Western painting, for their vitality and creativity across various subjects, including landscapes, figures, animals, and imaginative dreams.

Promoting arts education and cultural talent

The competition, organized by East Week under the Sing Tao News Corporation, was held on Saturday at The Whampoa Fashion World. Sze, who served as the officiating guest, highlighted the Education Bureau's ongoing commitment to fostering arts education, aiming to nurture culturally confident and creative talent with global perspectives to support both local and national cultural development.

This year's competition received an enthusiastic response, drawing over 2,000 entries from more than 100 schools, art studios, and community organizations. A total of 208 awards were presented across eight age divisions for both Chinese and Western categories, with winners ranging in age from 4 to 11. Awards were also presented for group categories and participation.

Encouraging imagination and diverse learning

Another officiating guest, Ronald Yam Chin-hing, the General Manager of Magazine Division and Editor-in-Chief of Magazine - East Week Department of the Sing Tao News Corporation, officiated alongside other guest presenters, including artists Bowie Cheung and Zoey Sham.

Yam explained that the competition aims to offer a free creative environment where children can unleash their imagination, develop diverse learning interests, and gain encouragement through recognition to continue exploring the arts.

Professional judges and award presenters also included contemporary ink artist Eric Ho, local artist and designer Siy Tak-yin, and former Hong Kong Designers Association chairman Ron Leung.

Expanding digital education and teacher training

Following the recent release of digital education guidelines aimed at boosting digital literacy and artificial intelligence applications across Hong Kong primary and secondary schools, Sze outlined upcoming support initiatives.

He stated that the Education Bureau is actively implementing its digital education development blueprint, reinforcing teacher training, and preparing to distribute instructional materials and memoranda to school principals in the new academic year.

Between October and December, the bureau will launch the second phase of its artificial intelligence education planning training for educators.

The program will feature in-depth workshops in collaboration with technology firms and start-ups, giving teachers opportunities to explore the latest AI applications and classroom practices.

To address varying progress across schools, Sze added that a dedicated digital education center of excellence will pair more advanced institutions with peers needing support, alongside targeted assistance based on annual school plans.