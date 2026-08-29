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NEWS

Mark Six to offer record $228m jackpot in second 50th anniversary snowball draw

NEWS
4 hours ago
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A single winning ten-dollar ticket could take home an estimated record jackpot of HK$228 million next Saturday as the Hong Kong Jockey Club stages the second round of its Mark Six 50th Anniversary Snowball draw. 

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The special commemorative event features a designated snowball fund of HK$185 million, creating the potential for the highest first division prize payout in the lottery's history.

Lottery tickets for the anniversary draw will go on sale tonight, August 29, immediately following the conclusion of the regular Saturday evening draw.

Members of the public can purchase entries across all off-course betting branches, telephone betting services, and digital wagering platforms until 9:15 pm on the night of the draw.

To provide ample time for customers to purchase tickets ahead of the milestone event, the Jockey Club will adjust its standard schedule.

The regular Mark Six draws originally scheduled for next Tuesday and Thursday will be cancelled.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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