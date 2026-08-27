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NEWS

Former EdUHK student goes on trial over orientation camp rape and sexual assault charges

NEWS
27 mins ago
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A 31-year-old Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) student, identified as Y.L.H., has gone on trial at the High Court facing multiple charges of rape, indecent assault, and voyeurism involving several women at university orientation camps and private locations.

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The trial covers five charges spanning events between January and August 2023. Beyond the alleged orientation camp offenses, the prosecution states the defendant indecently assaulted one woman inside a private car in Fei Ngo Shan and another female user of an online platform inside a vehicle in the New Territories. 

He is also accused of surreptitiously watching a woman shower during an orientation event at the YWCA Sydney Leong Holiday Lodge in Mui Wo, where he allegedly pulled open a shower curtain while she was inside.

Female victim details alleged assault following card game

In key testimony delivered via video link, a 21-year-old female victim, referred to as Person B, detailed the events surrounding the alleged rape at the Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong Holiday Camp in Yuen Long. The victim explained that she joined the Red Cross in 2016 and had agreed to serve as a group leader for a Red Cross University Club joint-school orientation camp in July 2023.

According to her testimony, after a general social gathering, she joined the defendant and another participant named Noah in a smaller room around 4amto play a card game where the loser was required to drink Korean Soju. The victim consumed roughly half a bottle of alcohol during the game.

When Noah temporarily left the room, the defendant allegedly made explicit comments about her body and groped her breasts multiple times, both over her clothing and under her bra. Despite her repeated verbal demands for him to stop, the defendant continued his advances.

Victim describes feeling powerless after clear verbal rejection

The victim testified that after Noah returned and subsequently left again, she expressed extreme tiredness and requested to leave the room to sleep. However, the defendant physically held her back.

She recounted that the defendant then forced her hand onto his groin before pulling down his trousers. When he attempted to remove her shorts, she tried to push him away, but she felt physically exhausted and lacked the strength to fight back effectively. When the defendant explicitly asked if she wanted to have intercourse, she clearly refused, stating that she did not want to.

Despite her repeated pleas and explicit refusals, the defendant forced himself on her for 5 to 10 minutes, eventually ejaculating on her body. 

The prosecution noted that while the victim appeared calm to other campers the following morning, she explained to the court that she felt deep humiliation and sadness, but pretended everything was fine to avoid awkwardness with people she barely knew. 

After later speaking with her boyfriend, the two proceeded to the Mong Kok Police Station to formally report the incident.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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