Late art icon Yayoi Kusama leaves lasting artistic footprint in HK

The late Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama has left a profound footprint in Hong Kong following her exhibition at the M+ museum, while a permanent outdoor display of her Pumpkin sculpture at Kai Tak will allow the public to continue to appreciate her talents.

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The majestic three-metre sculpture graces the open area of SOGO Kai Tak Department Store at Tower I of The Twins, wearing a vivid emerald mantle adorned with Kusama’s signature black polka dots. Its generous, voluptuous form radiates a beguiling alchemy of playful whimsy and solemn dignity.

Sotheby's has also hosted a major retrospective exhibition titled "Yayoi Kusama" through mid-August, featuring 86 showcased works spanning several decades to trace her 70-year creative journey.

The exhibition highlighted a curated selection of paintings, works on paper, and screenprints from the 1950s to the 2010s.

Kusama's influence has grown rapidly in Hong Kong in recent years, especially after the M+ museum hosted a special exhibition titled "Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now" from November 12, 2022, to May 14, 2023.

The exhibition, featuring more than 200 works, was the largest retrospective of Kusama’s work in Asia outside of Japan and marked the first major special exhibition since the museum opened in late 2021.

It narrated the story of the artist’s life and work, foregrounding her longing for interconnection and the profound questions about existence that drove her creative explorations, drawing over 280,000 visitors.

Furthermore, her famous 1998 artwork "Pumpkin" also appeared in Hong Kong's Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exam material in January 2012.

The Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority selected the painting for the Visual Arts practice paper, where candidates were required to select one of five groups of artworks to evaluate and use as inspiration for their own creations.