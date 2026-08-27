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No Hong Kong residents seek help after deadly Nepal-Tibet floods: ImmD

NEWS
18 mins ago
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A member of the security forces and his sniffer dog search for survivors following flash floods at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026. (AFP)
A member of the security forces and his sniffer dog search for survivors following flash floods at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026. (AFP)

The Immigration Department had not received any requests for assistance from Hong Kong residents as of Thursday following deadly flash floods and mudslides along the Nepal-Tibet border.

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The disaster struck areas including Gyirong county in Tibet and northern Nepal, leaving more than 160 people dead and nearly 1,500 missing, including hundreds of foreign tourists.

The Immigration Department said it had contacted the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Chengdu and the Travel Industry Authority to gather further information.

The department said it would maintain close contact with the relevant authorities and continue to monitor developments.

Hong Kong residents traveling overseas who require urgent assistance can contact the Immigration Department’s 24-hour hotline on (852) 1868.

They may also seek help using network data through the Immigration Department Mobile Application, the 1868 chatbot, the 1868 WhatsApp or WeChat assistance hotlines, or by submitting an online assistance request form. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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