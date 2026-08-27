Sizzle and feast as The Grill Room brings endless Wagyu madness to Mong Kok

Classic Cuts

Calling all dedicated carnivores: popular European steakhouse The Grill Room is turning up the heat in Kowloon with a brand-new third outlet at Grand Plaza. Officially welcoming guests on August 28, the stylish hotspot is ditching conventional steak ordering in favor of an epic, all-you-can-eat Western Wagyu blowout, giving meat enthusiasts free rein to indulge in mountain-high servings of prime cuts starting from HK$268.

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Choose your meaty adventure across three decadent dinner tiers

Whether dropping in for a hearty midday lunch or settling in for an evening feast, diners can tailor their meat journey to their exact cravings. Lunch sets kick off at HK$268 per person, while the evening menu unfolds into three distinct flavor tiers packed with sizzle and substance.

The Classic Cuts tier, starting at HK$298 per person, caters to traditional steak purists with 150-day grain-fed Southern Angus beef, highlighting robust roast cuts and tender beef striploin.

Stepping up to the Signature Cuts tier at HK$368 unlocks unlimited helpings of American Snake River Farms Black Wagyu—famous for merging Japanese-style marbling with bold Angus punch—alongside pasture-raised, hormone-free Bell Valley Wagyu from Australia.

For the ultimate showstopper, meat aficionados can splurge on the Prime Cuts tier at HK$468 to relish champion Kagoshima A4 Satsuma Wagyu, beloved for its buttery richness and melt-in-the-mouth perfection, alongside endless refills of Wagyu oyster blade, sirloin, and ribeye.

Endless hot mains, savory carbs, and boozy free-flow upgrades

The culinary fun extends far beyond the grill. Guests can mix up their meat marathon with endless portions of tender halibut, herb-grilled pork chops, and chicken roulade.

Side lovers can round out the table with bottomless crispy french fries, chef-crafted daily soups, comforting pastas, and signature rice plates, kicked off by a savory starter dish. Those with a sweet tooth can also summon the roving dessert cart to cap things off with creamy French crème brûlée or coffee-soaked tiramisu.

To keep the good vibes flowing, dynamic beverage packages let tables turn their meal into a lively party. Drinkers can pick between non-alcoholic spritzes and juices for HK$48 or go all out with bottomless sparkling wine, beer, and handcrafted cocktails for HK$148.

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Modern European bistro charm meets front-row open kitchen theatrics

Stepping inside the new venue feels like discovering an energetic neighborhood bistro tucked away in the lively heart of Kowloon. Warm brick accents and sleek timber furniture set a welcoming mood, while a theatrical open kitchen and cocktail bar let diners watch the culinary crew work their magic right in front of them, sending appetizing grill aromas and roaring flame displays through the dining room before the first plate even arrives.

Conveniently located at Shop 208 on the second floor of Grand Plaza along Nathan Road, the steakhouse welcomes hungry diners daily for lunch from noon to 3pm and dinner from 5.30pm to 11pm.