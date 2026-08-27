Educator urges one-year extension of student suicide prevention mechanism

A veteran educator has called for the Three-tier School-based Emergency Mechanism supporting students at risk of suicide to be extended for at least another year, as its trial period is due to end this month.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Langton Cheung Yung-pong, honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Aided Primary School Heads Association, told a radio program on Thursday that the nine-month trial was relatively short and should be extended for at least a year before a comprehensive review is conducted.

He said the mechanism could then gradually be made permanent after further assessment and improvements.

The government-led mechanism aims to identify and support students at risk of suicide at an early stage.

Under the first tier, schools identify students who may need assistance and provide support. Under the second tier, students can be referred to community-based services, while those assessed to be at high risk can be referred under the third tier for psychiatric specialist outpatient services.

From December 2025 to June this year, 14 cases were referred to the Hospital Authority’s psychiatric specialist services through the mechanism.

Cheung said parents also played an important role in identifying students who needed help, noting that parental consent is required before schools can seek assistance for students under the mechanism.

He added that the scheme also supports schools by providing principals with a dedicated consultation hotline to seek professional advice.