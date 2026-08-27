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HKPC launches ‘AI for All’ program to help SMEs and workers adopt technology

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong Productivity Council launched its “AI for All” Inclusive Programme on Thursday, offering training and practical support to help small and medium-sized enterprises, workers and different community groups make greater use of artificial intelligence.

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Coordinated by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, the initiative will run for two years, with HKPC serving as one of the implementing organizations.

Under its “AI with HKPC – Business Empowerment” theme, the program will focus on practical business applications, talent development and making AI tools more accessible to SMEs, professionals, workers, labor groups and underserved communities.

HKPC Deputy Chairman Emil Yu Chen-on said AI should not be limited to large corporations, but should become a productivity tool that businesses, employees and people from different backgrounds can use.

The program will offer training on generative AI for tasks such as content creation, data analysis and workflow optimization, alongside sector-specific applications in education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and logistics.

Hands-on workshops will also allow participants to experiment with AI applications and explore how the technology can be integrated into everyday business operations.

HKPC will continue conducting surveys on AI adoption among Hong Kong businesses and provide guidance on workforce strategies, including how companies can prepare employees for changing job requirements and develop talent for AI-driven transformation.

A key part of the initiative is the free “AI Bite Class,” an online learning platform aimed at SME owners, seniors and underserved groups.

Courses will cover basic AI concepts, introductory generative AI applications and responsible use of the technology, including issues such as data privacy, bias and transparency.

The initiative was launched with an in-person session featuring representatives from technology companies including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Lenovo, Samsung, Tencent Cloud and Microsoft, sharing AI applications and business cases with SMEs.

More free online courses covering generative AI, AI agents, workflow automation, data analytics and enterprise transformation will be introduced, with members of the public able to access learning resources online or through iAM Smart.

HKPC said it hoped the program would bring AI more widely into businesses, workplaces and communities while supporting Hong Kong’s broader digital transformation.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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