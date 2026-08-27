Boxer, 29, arrested for doxxing rival after competition

A 29-year-old Chinese man was arrested in Kowloon on Thursday for allegedly doxxing an opponent he had met at a boxing competition, according to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

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The man is suspected of breaching section 64(3A) of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance by disclosing personal data without consent.

The PCPD said the suspect and the victim had taken part in the same boxing competition. The man allegedly later published two posts on separate social media accounts in March 2025 and August 2026, disclosing the victim’s personal information and making negative comments about him.

The information allegedly disclosed included the victim’s English name, Chinese alias, social media account name, the social media account name of his current employer and a photograph of him.

The man was released on bail pending further investigation.

The PCPD said doxxing generally involves collecting personal information about a target or related person from sources such as search engines, social media platforms, discussion forums, public registers or anonymous reports, before publishing the information online or through other public channels.

The watchdog reminded the public not to disclose others’ personal data over personal disputes, stressing that doxxing is a serious offense.

A conviction can carry a maximum fine of HK$1 million and five years’ imprisonment.