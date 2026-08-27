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NEWS

HKBU launches specialty disease stations across Chinese medicine clinics to deliver more tailored care

NEWS
44 mins ago
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Hong Kong Baptist University’s School of Chinese Medicine announced the establishment of specialty and disease-specific units across its eight clinics, aimed at delivering more precise and tailored healthcare to the public. 

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Spanning 18 specialized areas—including cardiovascular disease, gynecology, neurodegenerative disorders, oncology, and stroke treatment—the initiative enables Chinese medicine practitioners to assess patients using the traditional “syndrome differentiation and treatment” model.

By integrating clinical expertise across various conditions, practitioners will provide evidence-based, personalized, and more effective treatment plans tailored to each individual’s needs.

Sun Feng, Director of the Clinical Division at the School of Chinese Medicine, said that patients often find it difficult to identify the right specialists for their conditions—for example, seeking an orthopedist for ailments such as coughing or eczema.

By focusing on specialized care, he said, the relevant experts can make more accurate diagnoses and deliver targeted treatments.

The specialist units are led by experienced professors and bring together integrated teams of clinicians, educators, and researchers. The initiative is designed to promote the exchange of clinical knowledge, cultivate specialized Chinese medicine talent, and improve overall service quality.

The university noted that it will progressively expand the scope of these services, bringing more conditions under the specialized care system to meet growing public demand.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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