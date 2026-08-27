Guangzhou cabbage prices plunge 20pc over toxic chemical preservation fears

Wholesale prices and sales of Chinese cabbage in Guangzhou have plunged by about 20 percent over fears that toxic chemicals are being used during transit, despite all samples passing government safety checks.

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According to the Southern Metropolis Daily, the panic arose after a recent scandal in Kangbao County, Hebei Province, where merchants were caught dipping cabbages in a liquid containing formaldehyde to keep them fresh during transportation.

Although the cabbages in the Guangzhou market primarily come from Gansu and Yunnan rather than Hebei, consumers at the Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Market, the largest wholesale hub in South China, are increasingly hesitant to purchase the vegetable.

Vendors at the market revealed that certain merchants use the cheap, highly toxic chemical as a substitute for expensive cold chain logistics during long-distance shipping.

In response to food safety concerns, Guangzhou authorities stated that while no locally grown cabbages are currently on the market, preventive checks are already underway at all city planting bases.

Additionally, the Jiangnan market operator announced on August 25 that 82 batches of cabbage from various provinces were tested for formaldehyde, with all samples meeting safety standards.