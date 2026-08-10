Police arrest eight in $6.2 million ‘sugar daddy’ dating scam

Police have arrested eight people in connection with an alleged online compensated-dating scam that caused losses of HK$6.2 million to more than 80 victims.

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The arrests were made during a citywide operation launched last Tuesday (Aug 4) targeting an online fraud syndicate believed to have been operating for the past two years.

The suspects, comprising four men and four women aged between 23 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and possession of dangerous drugs.

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Police said those arrested included the alleged mastermind and key members of the syndicate, some of whom were suspected of having triad links.

Officers seized multiple mobile phones and SIM cards during the operation.

The alleged mastermind and another key member have been remanded in custody since appearing in court on August 5 on charges of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering. Their cases were adjourned until October 28.

The other suspects were released on bail pending further investigation.

Police said the syndicate targeted victims through online dating platforms, enticing them with offers of monthly “sugar daddy” allowances ranging from HK$50,000 to HK$70,000 on the condition that they sign a “confidentiality agreement.”

Interested victims were then added to messaging groups in which syndicate members allegedly posed as wealthy individuals or lawyers to make the scheme appear legitimate.

The scammers would then demand payments described as “lawyer fees” or “penalty fees” to designated bank accounts while promising that the money would be fully refunded.

After receiving the payments, the scammers cut off contact with the victims. Some were later targeted again in a secondary scam in which fraudsters offered bogus recovery services in exchange for additional “handling fees.”

Of the victims, 65 percent were women aged between 19 and 41. More than half worked in the service, retail or clerical sectors, while 20 percent were students and 15 percent were professionals, including teachers and healthcare workers.

All transactions were conducted online and the victims had never met the scammers in person, police said. The largest individual loss was HK$480,000.

Police said compensated-dating scams had declined in recent years, with 426 cases involving losses of about HK$18 million recorded in the first half of 2026, compared with 1,055 cases and HK$58 million in losses during the same period in 2024.

Authorities warned that scammers often exploit people’s trust in online dating platforms and urged the public to remain wary of flattering approaches and requests for money.

Members of the public were also advised to check suspicious phone numbers, bank accounts or social media profiles through the police’s “Scameter” service, or call the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre hotline at 18222.