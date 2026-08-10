logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Police arrest eight in $6.2 million ‘sugar daddy’ dating scam

NEWS
18 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Police have arrested eight people in connection with an alleged online compensated-dating scam that caused losses of HK$6.2 million to more than 80 victims.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The arrests were made during a citywide operation launched last Tuesday (Aug 4) targeting an online fraud syndicate believed to have been operating for the past two years.

The suspects, comprising four men and four women aged between 23 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and possession of dangerous drugs.

+6

Police said those arrested included the alleged mastermind and key members of the syndicate, some of whom were suspected of having triad links.

Officers seized multiple mobile phones and SIM cards during the operation.

The alleged mastermind and another key member have been remanded in custody since appearing in court on August 5 on charges of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering. Their cases were adjourned until October 28.

The other suspects were released on bail pending further investigation.

Police said the syndicate targeted victims through online dating platforms, enticing them with offers of monthly “sugar daddy” allowances ranging from HK$50,000 to HK$70,000 on the condition that they sign a “confidentiality agreement.”

Interested victims were then added to messaging groups in which syndicate members allegedly posed as wealthy individuals or lawyers to make the scheme appear legitimate.

The scammers would then demand payments described as “lawyer fees” or “penalty fees” to designated bank accounts while promising that the money would be fully refunded.

After receiving the payments, the scammers cut off contact with the victims. Some were later targeted again in a secondary scam in which fraudsters offered bogus recovery services in exchange for additional “handling fees.”

Of the victims, 65 percent were women aged between 19 and 41. More than half worked in the service, retail or clerical sectors, while 20 percent were students and 15 percent were professionals, including teachers and healthcare workers.

All transactions were conducted online and the victims had never met the scammers in person, police said. The largest individual loss was HK$480,000.

Police said compensated-dating scams had declined in recent years, with 426 cases involving losses of about HK$18 million recorded in the first half of 2026, compared with 1,055 cases and HK$58 million in losses during the same period in 2024.

Authorities warned that scammers often exploit people’s trust in online dating platforms and urged the public to remain wary of flattering approaches and requests for money.

Members of the public were also advised to check suspicious phone numbers, bank accounts or social media profiles through the police’s “Scameter” service, or call the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre hotline at 18222.

policecompensated-dating scam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media at the Prime Minister’s Office, in Tokyo after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan on July 28, 2026. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT
'Explosion' reported at Japan shopping mall after quake: police
WORLD
28-07-2026 18:19 HKT
A forensic official and police officers work at a cordon on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences
WORLD
17-07-2026 18:02 HKT
A bear warning sign is displayed with autumn-colored leaves in the background at the head of a walking trail near the orchard, in Hida, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan family finds bear in kitchen, calls police
WORLD
15-07-2026 13:51 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A Vietnam Dong note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
Vietnam police bust $133 mn World Cup betting rings
WORLD
07-07-2026 13:25 HKT
Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Eight Thai monks killed after boy drives truck into procession: police
WORLD
02-07-2026 18:35 HKT
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore police say AI chip fraud suspects face additional fraud and money laundering charges
WORLD
01-07-2026 18:46 HKT
A bear warning sign is displayed with autumn-colored leaves in the background at the head of a walking trail near the orchard, in Hida, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan police investigate another suspected fatal bear attack
WORLD
30-06-2026 18:15 HKT
Three arrested after police seize $180m suspected cocaine from Aberdeen yacht
NEWS
28-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Police stage large-scale anti-terror drill at airport and Tung Chung ahead of major international events
NEWS
17-06-2026 13:32 HKT
Police warn of 'sugar-coated' digital gambling traps as crackdown intensifies
NEWS
16-06-2026 15:19 HKT
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
15 hours ago
source: online
Two injured, including domestic helper and security guard, in Pok Fu Lam knife attack
NEWS
10-08-2026 11:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.