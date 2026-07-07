Vietnam police bust $133 mn World Cup betting rings

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Police arrest 13 in World Cup drink-driving crackdown in East Kowloon
06-07-2026 06:42 HKT
Moral victory: Cape Verde jersey running hot despite World Cup exit
05-07-2026 21:20 HKT
Deschamps keeps his cool as France survive Paraguay's provocation
05-07-2026 12:55 HKT
Why is South Korea so furious at its World Cup coach?
03-07-2026 13:03 HKT
Portugal survive late drama to beat Croatia and reach World Cup last 16
03-07-2026 12:06 HKT
Eight Thai monks killed after boy drives truck into procession: police
02-07-2026 18:35 HKT
Taiwan police bust $300 million World Cup betting ring
02-07-2026 17:20 HKT
How a free charm bracelet conquered the World Cup
02-07-2026 13:35 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
06-07-2026 14:54 HKT