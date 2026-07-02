logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Eight Thai monks killed after boy drives truck into procession: police

WORLD
4 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

An 11-year-old drove his parents' truck into a Buddhist procession in Thailand on Thursday, killing eight monks and injuring 10 others, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The group of 35 monks and five lay followers were walking along a roadside in the northeastern Mukdahan province during a pilgrimage when the incident occurred.

"The suspect is a child. The vehicle has been taken for forensic examination to determine the cause," Police Major General Pairoj Thaiphutsa, commander of the Mukdahan Provincial Police, told reporters.

"We've asked the child's parents to come in so we can determine who is responsible for the child's care, so we can go on with legal process," he added.

Police said the boy had taken his parents' pickup truck without permission before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the monks.

Five monks died at the scene and three more later died in hospital, while more than 10 others are being treated.

Prayut Ruanthongkam, chief of Mukdahan City Police, told AFP by telephone that the child was a boy aged 11.

Emergency medical and rescue teams were deployed to the scene and the injured were taken to Mukdahan Hospital.

Mukdahan provincial governor Worayan Bunnarat said the case should serve as a wider warning on road safety.

"We've been very strict on road safety in recent years. This case should be a lesson not just for our province, but for the public in general when it comes to preventing road accidents," he said.

"I think everyone involved, especially parents, needs to help, because no one wants something like this to happen."

AFP

Thai monksdeathsboytruckprocessionpolice

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A drone view shows Ciudad de Mexico Stadium, formerly known as Azteca Stadium, ahead of the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Two people die from suffocation during World Cup celebrations in Mexico
WORLD
22 hours ago
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore police say AI chip fraud suspects face additional fraud and money laundering charges
WORLD
23 hours ago
A bear warning sign is displayed with autumn-colored leaves in the background at the head of a walking trail near the orchard, in Hida, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan police investigate another suspected fatal bear attack
WORLD
30-06-2026 18:15 HKT
Three arrested after police seize $180m suspected cocaine from Aberdeen yacht
NEWS
28-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Police stage large-scale anti-terror drill at airport and Tung Chung ahead of major international events
NEWS
17-06-2026 13:32 HKT
Police warn of 'sugar-coated' digital gambling traps as crackdown intensifies
NEWS
16-06-2026 15:19 HKT
File Photo
Police mistakenly shoot, kill Australian child in Pakistan
WORLD
15-06-2026 14:47 HKT
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Reuters
Philippines launches probe into deaths of two athletes from top basketball team
WORLD
11-06-2026 19:16 HKT
A Buddhist monk walks past the City Hall in downtown Yangon November 5, 2010. REUTERS/stringer
Thai woman due in Myanmar court over death of US diplomat: police
WORLD
11-06-2026 16:24 HKT
A medical team arrives at the site after a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fire in Delhi hotel kills at least 21, police say
WORLD
03-06-2026 18:54 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
01-07-2026 14:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.