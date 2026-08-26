Australian police hunt thieves in $250,000 oyster heist

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Chinese ambassador begins Australia posting, says took bus to work
25-08-2026 16:08 HKT
Australia's top music charts ban AI songs
25-08-2026 15:10 HKT
Australian prosecutors demand life in prison for mushroom killer
20-08-2026 16:32 HKT
Australia races to shield little penguins from H5N1 bird flu
20-08-2026 13:31 HKT
Singapore police say they are looking into iron ore trader Radiant World
20-08-2026 11:02 HKT
Vietnam police address ex-politician's car crash that killed a teenager
19-08-2026 15:16 HKT
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
25-08-2026 12:58 HKT