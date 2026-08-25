Serious three-vehicle collision near Sunny Bay leaves 10 injured

A serious three-vehicle collision on Lantau Island on Tuesday evening has left 10 people injured and caused major traffic disruptions near Sunny Bay.

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The accident occurred shortly before 8pm on Cheung Tung Road and involved a Discovery Bay bus, a truck, and a taxi.

First responders rushed to the scene following emergency calls.

The front of the taxi was severely demolished in the crash, leaving the cab driver unconscious and trapped inside the wreckage. Rescue personnel worked quickly to extricate the driver.

In addition to the taxi driver, nine other individuals suffered injuries, including the taxi passenger and eight passengers from the Discovery Bay bus.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the police.

Due to the severity of the crash and the ongoing rescue operations, authorities have completely closed Cheung Tung Road in both directions near Sunny Bay.

Additionally, the slow lane of the North Lantau Highway heading toward the airport has been closed to traffic.

Officials warned that traffic in the area is exceptionally heavy and advised motorists to expect significant delays or seek alternative routes.