Man arrested after pet parrot found bleeding with clipped wings

An animal abuse incident occurred in Tseung Kwan O last night. Police received a report at 8.17pm of an injured parrot opposite 18 Po Lam Road North. Officers arrived to discover that the parrot’s wings had been clipped, leaving it with bloody wounds.

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Believing the parrot had been mistreated, police arrested its 39-year-old owner, surnamed Cheung, on suspicion of cruelty to animals.

Cheung remains in custody as the investigation continues. The case has been handed over to the fourth unit of the Tseung Kwan O District Police’s Crime Branch. The parrot has been placed in the care of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.