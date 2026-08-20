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NEWS

First HKMU student hostel converted from hotel to provide 430 places

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU) will open its first student hostel, MU88, in the upcoming academic year, providing approximately 430 places for students and visiting scholars.

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Located at 84 Wuhu Street in Hung Hom, the facility is among the first batch of converted student hostels completed under the government's Hostels in the City Scheme.

While the residents will primarily consist of non-local students, the university will also establish a non-residential membership scheme for full-time students to allow them to experience hall life.

HKMU council chairman Conrad Wong Tin-cheung stated that the new hostel will help attract more non-local and exchange students, which will further enhance the university's international atmosphere.

Under the Hostels in the City Scheme, the hotel's original back-of-house facilities and portions of its parking lot were exempted from gross floor area calculations. These areas have been repurposed into study rooms, a fitness zone, and shared student spaces.

The hostel building is also equipped with additional lifestyle facilities, including a music room and dedicated spaces for yoga and meditation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
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