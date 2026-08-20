Three arrested after Mong Kok card shop takes $1.47 in payments then closes

Police have arrested two men and a woman after a Mong Kok game card shop abruptly closed after taking customer orders and payments, leaving 44 people with combined losses of about HK$1.47 million.

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Police began receiving reports last Saturday from customers who said they had ordered and paid for goods either at the shop at 608 Nathan Road or through its online channels.

The shop reportedly ceased operations without warning, while its social media accounts were also shut down, leaving customers unable to contact those responsible.

Individual losses ranged from about HK$900 to HK$140,000.

The case was referred to the Mong Kok District crime squad for investigation. Following inquiries, officers arrested two men surnamed Lam and Cheng and a foreign woman on Tuesday. The three, aged between 42 and 50, were arrested on suspicion of obtaining property by deception.

Officers also seized a batch of game cards from Lam’s residence, which police believe may be connected to the case.

All three suspects are being detained for questioning.

The shop was understood to specialize mainly in trading cards based on the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece.

Police said the investigation currently involves 44 victims and appealed to anyone who had patronized the shop or believed they had been deceived to make a report through the police e-Report Centre or at any police station.

