logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Three arrested after Mong Kok card shop takes $1.47 in payments then closes

NEWS
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Police have arrested two men and a woman after a Mong Kok game card shop abruptly closed after taking customer orders and payments, leaving 44 people with combined losses of about HK$1.47 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police began receiving reports last Saturday from customers who said they had ordered and paid for goods either at the shop at 608 Nathan Road or through its online channels.

The shop reportedly ceased operations without warning, while its social media accounts were also shut down, leaving customers unable to contact those responsible.

Individual losses ranged from about HK$900 to HK$140,000.

The case was referred to the Mong Kok District crime squad for investigation. Following inquiries, officers arrested two men surnamed Lam and Cheng and a foreign woman on Tuesday. The three, aged between 42 and 50, were arrested on suspicion of obtaining property by deception.

Officers also seized a batch of game cards from Lam’s residence, which police believe may be connected to the case.

All three suspects are being detained for questioning.

The shop was understood to specialize mainly in trading cards based on the Japanese manga and anime series One Piece.

Police said the investigation currently involves 44 victims and appealed to anyone who had patronized the shop or believed they had been deceived to make a report through the police e-Report Centre or at any police station.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Owner of large dog granted bail over fatal Yuen Long attacks
NEWS
43 mins ago
Two held over $35m laundering scheme using ‘puppet accounts’
NEWS
1 hour ago
Authorities holds large-scale security drill ahead of INTERPOL Assembly
NEWS
1 hour ago
DELF 2026 kicks off at Cyberport next Fri with AI and IP economy focus
NEWS
3 hours ago
Ocean Park volunteers bring smiles and inspiration to families at Children’s Hospital
NEWS
4 hours ago
Fun Coffee investment scam: 286 reports, $118m lost as police update figures
NEWS
5 hours ago
Truck crashes into railings in Kwai Chung, driver says he swerved to avoid black cat
NEWS
5 hours ago
Morning Recap - August 20, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
HKU's automatic robot (left) and CUHK's automatic robot (right)
Robocon returns with a Kung Fu twist on home soil
NEWS
7 hours ago
Customer dies after collapsing at Sham Shui Po hair salon
NEWS
9 hours ago
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
11 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.