logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK sports sector adds $46b to economy in 2024

NEWS
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo
File Photo

The value added of Hong Kong’s sports and related activities at basic prices stood at HK$46 billion in 2024, accounting for 1.5 percent of the city's total value added at basic prices, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A feature article released today indicated that the figure is virtually the same as that recorded in the previous year.

In terms of market prices, which also cover taxes and subsidies on the products concerned, sports and related activities contributed HK$70 billion -- accounting for 2.2 percent -- to Hong Kong’s GDP, marking a marginal decrease of 0.1 percentage point from 2023.

Meanwhile, around 84,000 individuals were employed in sports and related activities in 2024. This contributed to 2.3 percent of total employment, remaining virtually the same as in 2023.

In 2024, supporting services for sports and other sports activities accounted for 39 percent of the total value added of sports and related activities at basic prices, making it the highest among the four component domains.

The sector covers the construction of sports facilities, sports betting, sports publications and television programs, medical treatments and physiotherapeutic services related to sports, insurance services related to sports, sports research and development, and other supporting services.

Conversely, sports tourism was the smallest component of the industry, contributing just 5 percent to the total value added.

The government has been committed to encouraging sports in the community, supporting elite athletes, establishing Hong Kong as a center for major international sports events, enhancing professionalism, and developing sports as an industry.

sportsGDP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Staff assist customers in checking items at a retail store in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2026. REUTERS
Japan Q2 economy growth slower than expected, weaker spending and investment drag
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A general view shows Taipei city skyline, including the Taipei 101 skyscraper, with Songshan Airport in the foreground in Taipei, Taiwan February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan projects 2026 economic growth at fastest in four decades on AI demand
FINANCE
14-08-2026 17:20 HKT
Hong Kong lifts full-year GDP forecast to 3.5-4.5pc
FINANCE
14-08-2026 17:05 HKT
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore raises 2026 growth forecast on AI boom after robust Q2 GDP
FINANCE
11-08-2026 10:47 HKT
Tommy Xie Dongming, Selena Ling, and Cindy Keung Ching presented OCBC's views on the economic landscape.
OCBC lifts Hong Kong GDP forecast to 3.8pc
FINANCE
05-08-2026 20:50 HKT
UBS lifts Hong Kong full-year GDP growth forecast to 4.5pc
FINANCE
03-08-2026 17:44 HKT
Sports chief pushes citizens to get moving for better health
NEWS
02-08-2026 21:06 HKT
Paul Chan delivered a speech at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 8 as six high-tech industrial firms debuted.
Hong Kong lifts 2026 GDP forecast, offshore CGB Futures debut August 3
FINANCE
02-08-2026 16:52 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong GDP Q2 2026 estimates to grow 4.3 percent, lower than market expectations
FINANCE
31-07-2026 17:22 HKT
People shop at a Costco store in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., January 16, 2026. Brendan McDermid
US economic growth slows in second quarter, but domestic demand robust
FINANCE
30-07-2026 20:53 HKT
Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating
NEWS
10 hours ago
Hayden Panettiere in 2013. (Reuters/File)
Hayden Panettiere, 'Heroes' and 'Nashville' actress, dies at 36, US media reports
WORLD
2 hours ago
X@Crypto_Domainer
Iran's 'black widow' faces multiple death sentences for killing at least 10 husbands
WORLD
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.