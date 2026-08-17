HK sports sector adds $46b to economy in 2024

The value added of Hong Kong’s sports and related activities at basic prices stood at HK$46 billion in 2024, accounting for 1.5 percent of the city's total value added at basic prices, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

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A feature article released today indicated that the figure is virtually the same as that recorded in the previous year.

In terms of market prices, which also cover taxes and subsidies on the products concerned, sports and related activities contributed HK$70 billion -- accounting for 2.2 percent -- to Hong Kong’s GDP, marking a marginal decrease of 0.1 percentage point from 2023.

Meanwhile, around 84,000 individuals were employed in sports and related activities in 2024. This contributed to 2.3 percent of total employment, remaining virtually the same as in 2023.

In 2024, supporting services for sports and other sports activities accounted for 39 percent of the total value added of sports and related activities at basic prices, making it the highest among the four component domains.

The sector covers the construction of sports facilities, sports betting, sports publications and television programs, medical treatments and physiotherapeutic services related to sports, insurance services related to sports, sports research and development, and other supporting services.

Conversely, sports tourism was the smallest component of the industry, contributing just 5 percent to the total value added.

The government has been committed to encouraging sports in the community, supporting elite athletes, establishing Hong Kong as a center for major international sports events, enhancing professionalism, and developing sports as an industry.