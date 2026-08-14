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Family birthday dinner bill sparks online debate after brother demands equal split

NEWS
4 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A recent social media post by a younger sister complaining about a restaurant bill has ignited a heated discussion online regarding family finances and dining etiquette.

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The woman shared her frustration after her older brother insisted they split a birthday dinner bill for their father exactly in half, despite a glaring disparity in the number of people each sibling brought to the table. 

The uneven headcount

The dinner, which cost approximately $2,000, was attended by eight people in total. 

The younger sister explained that her older brother brought along his wife, their two young children aged around five or six, and their domestic helper, making his side of the family a group of five. 

The remaining three attendees consisted of the younger sister and their two parents. When the check arrived, the brother paid the total amount but subsequently asked his sister to pay him back HK$1,000, effectively dividing the bill directly down the middle. Confused and feeling shortchanged, she turned to the internet to ask if this arrangement was reasonable.

Internet users criticize the brother's calculations

The post quickly gained traction, with the vast majority of readers siding with the younger sister. Many commenters criticized the older brother for being selfish and trying to take advantage of his sibling. 

A common point of frustration among readers was that a 50-50 split meant the sister was essentially paying for the meals of her sister-in-law, her nieces or nephews, and even her brother's domestic helper. 

Some users suggested that as the older brother, he should have generously covered the entire bill, while others speculated that his strict accounting might indicate he is experiencing hidden financial struggles.

Online actuaries propose fairer formulas

Enthusiastic readers quickly took on the role of amateur accountants, calculating various formulas to demonstrate what a truly fair split should look like. 

One popular method suggested exempting the parents from the calculation entirely, counting the two young children as a single adult, and dividing the remaining cost by five portions. 

Under this formula, the sister would only be responsible for one-fifth of the bill, or roughly HK$400. Another proposed solution involved treating the brother's family and the sister as separate households, meaning the brother would pay for roughly three-quarters of the meal. 

Future family gatherings in jeopardy

While a few users felt that family members shouldn't bicker over minor financial details, most warned that this kind of financial nitpicking could cause long-term damage to sibling relationships. 

Many readers offered the sister practical advice for the future, suggesting that she should celebrate separately with her parents next year to avoid the awkwardness entirely. 

Others took a more humorous approach, joking that she should bring four of her own friends to their next family gathering to ensure a 50-50 split is actually fair.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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