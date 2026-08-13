Cityplaza brings F1 action to Hong Kong with live races, simulators and Red Bull exhibits

Formula 1 fans eager for speed can get their fix during the mid-season summer break as Cityplaza transforms into an interactive motorsports hub, featuring live race broadcasts, professional simulators, and rare exhibits.

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Running from August 14 to September 27, the “RACE TO GLORY” experience is hosted in partnership with official broadcaster BeIN SPORTS and local provider Now TV.

On the mall’s second floor, visitors can watch four upcoming Grands Prix—the Dutch, Italian, Spanish, and Azerbaijan races—broadcast live on a large screen.

For the Dutch Grand Prix on August 23, sports commentators Daniel Chan and Ying On-bong will host an on-site analysis session.

In addition to the viewing parties, a dedicated training zone features multiple skill-testing challenges for visitors of all ages.

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The Lights Out challenge tests reaction speed as participants release a start button the instant five signal lights go out, while the 270-degree Reaction Test challenges reflexes by requiring players to catch falling batons from multiple angles, recreating the sharp focus drivers need under pressure.

Guests can also get behind the wheel of F1 simulators to race virtual laps on famous circuits, including Zandvoort, Monza, and Baku.

They can attempt the Tire Strength Challenge by pushing a heavily loaded cart of tires to feel the physical demands placed on support teams or step inside a recreated Cooldown Room to experience the post-race atmosphere.

The ground floor showcases an Oracle Red Bull Racing activation where teams can go head-to-head in the Pit Stop Challenge to execute the fastest tire change or tackle the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track in a champion’s simulator.

This area also marks the Hong Kong debut of Red Bull Racing’s Hall of Glory, which displays authentic race suits worn by four-time World Champions Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.