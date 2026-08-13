Three arrested as police bust two drug storage sites in Kwun Tong, Kwai Chung

Police arrested three people and seized drugs worth about HK$2 million after busting two drug storage sites in Kwun Tong and Kwai Chung.

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The Sham Shui Po district crime unit launched an anti-drug operation codenamed TAILBACKER on Wednesday (Aug 12), targeting a suspected drug trafficking syndicate.

Police said the syndicate had allegedly rented large trucks to conceal drug deliveries and make it harder for police to trace its activities.

Officers arrested two local men and a local woman, aged between 29 and 48, at a public housing flat in Kwun Tong and a subdivided flat in Kwai Chung. They were arrested on suspicion of trafficking in a dangerous drug and are being detained for questioning.

Police said the investigation found that the suspects had been lured into drug trafficking by the syndicate due to their debt problems.

The syndicate was also believed to have created random groups on social media platforms to sell drugs.

Officers seized more than 200 packets of suspected drugs, including about 200 grams of ketamine and 700 grams of cocaine, as well as electronic scales and resealable plastic bags at the two locations.

The drugs seized had an estimated street value of about HK$2 million.