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NEWS

Pakistani auxiliary police officer acquitted of assaulting wife

NEWS
12 mins ago
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A 28-year-old Pakistani auxiliary police officer has been acquitted of assaulting his wife during a dispute over their crying baby, after a magistrate ruled that her evidence did not establish what happened.

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Mohammad Adnan had denied a charge of common assault over an alleged incident at a flat in Tsz Lok Estate, Wong Tai Sin, on July 20, 2025.

Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts heard that Adnan allegedly pulled his wife, Parveen Shazia, causing her to fall onto a sofa and suffer injuries to her face and chest.

Magistrate Claudia Ng Cheuk-hwa acquitted Adnan on Thursday (Aug 13), saying Shazia’s evidence did not allow the court to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Shazia testified that she was in the flat with Adnan and their two-month-old baby when the alleged assault occurred. However, under cross-examination, she said Adnan’s brother was also in the flat and was sleeping at the time.

The brother testified that he had stayed in the flat throughout the day and did not notice anything unusual.

Ng also noted inconsistencies in Shazia’s evidence about her access to a mobile phone.

Shazia said Adnan took her phone after she arrived in Hong Kong following their arranged marriage in Pakistan, leaving her to use his mother’s phone. She later confirmed that she had a SIM card and had used a phone while alone with her son in hospital.

Shazia also alleged that Adnan had assaulted her several times after she became pregnant, claiming that he had an affair and wanted to marry another woman.

She said he had hit her with a belt, slapped her and placed her hand on a hot frying pan.

However, Ng noted that Shazia had never reported the alleged previous assaults to police. She also did not tell a social worker that Adnan had pulled her hair or tell a doctor that she had been pushed onto a sofa in the alleged incident.

The magistrate said Shazia’s evidence did not allow the court to establish what had happened and acquitted Adnan of common assault.

The court also granted the defense’s application for costs.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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