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NEWS

LINK Hong Kong Open returns with red-hot local golfer Taichi Kho

NEWS
9 hours ago
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Local golf star Taichi Kho has confirmed his place in this year’s LINK Hong Kong Open to vie for a home victory as the tournament tees off in October, with US$2 million up for grabs. 

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Taking place from October 22 to 25, this year's tournament will enter its 65th edition at the Fanling Courses. 

The tournament also marks the first Hong Kong Open under the leadership of new Hong Kong Golf Club captain Bryant Lu Hing-yiu, who has promised a strong field, with more star players to be announced in the coming weeks. 

Lu also expressed gratitude to the government for granting "M" mark status to the event, describing Hong Kong golf as being at its peak. 

Pointing to local heroes Kho and Ginnie Ding as proof that local players can compete with top international athletes, he stated that both will join their teammates at next month's Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. 

Kho will head into the Open in red-hot form after his victory at the International Series Morocco in June and a tied-for-second finish at the BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship. 

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As the 2023 World City Championship winner, Kho said competing on the course where he has trained since childhood is a dream come true. "I feel like my game is getting better and I'm improving in all areas. I hope to bring that momentum back to Hong Kong and perform well,” he added. 

As for the upcoming Asian Games, Kho noted he has been practicing and is scheduled to play a few more events to gain experience before competing in the Games. 

Having clinched gold in the individual golf event at the last Asian Games, he expressed confidence that he has what it takes to win when at his best. 

To promote the sport in the city,  entry is free for the first two days of the tournament, and spectators aged 18 or under can attend all four days for free. 

For the remaining days, tickets are priced at HK$200 for a single day and HK$300 for a four-day pass.

LINK Hong Kong OpenTaichi Kho

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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