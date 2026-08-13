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Drill begins at new Huanggang Port as civil servants test transport links

NEWS
8 hours ago
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A series of tests has begun at the Hong Kong side of the new Huanggang Port, with the Security Bureau having organized around 1,000 civil servants on Thursday to travel to the new boundary control point using various forms of public transport. 

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The exercise aims to evaluate the local transport network and overall infrastructure supporting the new port facility.

Trial runs

During the morning drill at around 11am, approximately 200 participants gathered at a bus stop near Yoho Mall in Yuen Long. 

The cohort boarded the B11 bus route bound for the new checkpoint under the supervision of police officers, who set up warning signs indicating an exercise was in progress. 

The civil servants were required to verify their staff identity cards with on-site police before boarding. 

Observers noted that the queuing and boarding processes went smoothly, with orderly crowds filling the buses before they departed. 

When approached, participating government employees declined to share specific details regarding their schedules, citing confidentiality guidelines.

Comprehensive evaluation

The testing program is designed to comprehensively assess the upcoming transport arrangements, which include several proposed franchise bus routes, green minibus services, and urban taxi connections. 

According to recent announcements from the Transport Department, fares for the newly introduced bus and minibus routes are projected to range between HK$9.7 and HK$28.5. 

The B11 line from Tin Shui Wai, which stops at San Tin Public Transport Interchange, is priced at HK$10.5—representing a fare reduction of approximately 30 percent compared to current routes serving the existing Lok Ma Chau Spur Line. 

These new options are being coordinated alongside the implementation of a co-location joint checkpoint arrangement, which is expected to significantly reduce travel times for cross-border commuters.

Larger drills scheduled for late August

Thursday's transport test marks the start of a broader evaluation period ahead of the port's official opening. 

Government notices indicate that additional drills are planned for consecutive Saturdays later this month. 

The scale of these exercises is set to expand significantly, culminating in a final, large-scale test on August 29. 

That closing drill is expected to involve between 15,000 and 20,000 civil servants to thoroughly stress-test the terminal building and its surrounding transit network.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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