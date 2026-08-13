Future Science Prize cements its status as HK's premier scientific event: Sun Dong

The Future Science Prize, which has been hosted in Hong Kong for four consecutive years, has now established itself as a premier scientific event in the city, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The remarks were made at the ceremony that announced the list of laureates during a live-broadcast press conference on Thursday (Aug 13).

Sun said the award leveraged Hong Kong’s advantage as an international gateway to showcase the scientific prowess and influence of the Greater China region to the world, garnering widespread attention from the international scientific community.

The prize week will also feature a series of events, including a science summit, youth science lectures, and exhibitions, which are expected to draw nearly one hundred world-class scientists, Nobel laureates, and Fields Medal winners to Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, three mainland scholars were awarded the prizes this year. The life science prize was awarded to Zhang Hong, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in recognition of his pioneering contributions to the mechanism and physiological function of autophagy specific to multicellular organisms.

Zhao Dongyuan, a professor at Fudan University, won the physical science prize for his contributions to mesoporous materials in the context of synthetic control, mechanistic understanding, and industrial application.

Additionally, the mathematics and computer science prize was awarded to Yuan Xinyi, a professor at Peking University, in recognition of his foundational contributions to the field of arithmetic geometry.