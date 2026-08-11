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NEWS

Chinese medicine practitioner faces new charge over falsified donation record

NEWS
12 hours ago
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A 39-year-old Chinese medicine practitioner accused of using a falsified Alipay transaction record to claim a tax deduction for a purported HK$25,000 charity donation has been additionally charged with forgery.

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The defendant, surnamed Au, appeared at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors applied to amend the original charge of using a false instrument by adding one count of forgery. Au was not required to enter a plea.

The case was adjourned to October 12, with Au granted cash bail of HK$4,000.

The new forgery charge alleges that on or about January 5, Au made a false instrument — a transfer record purportedly issued by Alipay Hong Kong — with the intent to induce others to accept it as genuine to their detriment.

The amended charge further alleges that Au knowingly used the falsified transaction record on the same day to induce Treasury staff to accept it as genuine in an attempt to fraudulently claim a tax deduction for a purported HK$25,000 donation to the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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