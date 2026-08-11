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NEWS

New e-consent system aims to expedite student flu vaccinations

NEWS
12 hours ago
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The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the 2026/27 Seasonal Influenza Vaccination School Outreach Programme will introduce an electronic consent form feature.

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Beginning August 17, parents can use the eHealth mobile application to submit vaccination consent forms for their children.

This new digital measure aims to simplify the submission process for parents before the school year begins, while streamlining administrative workloads for both schools and healthcare providers so that students can receive their vaccinations earlier.

Digital submission streamlines administration and speeds up vaccination planning

The new electronic consent system offers several key benefits to parents, schools, and healthcare providers.

For parents who have registered themselves and their children on eHealth, the app will automatically pre-fill personal details, making the submission process much faster than filling out traditional paper forms.

For educational institutions and medical partners, the Department of Health has established a new student information platform.

Schools can directly download consolidated lists of students with completed electronic consent forms, removing the need for manual data entry and reducing human error.

Healthcare providers will also see a reduction in administrative tasks as they will no longer need to collect and store physical paper forms.

Furthermore, early digital submissions will allow schools and medical teams to coordinate and schedule their vaccination outreach activities much sooner.

QR codes distributed to parents ahead of Aug 17 launch

The Department of Health has conducted online briefing sessions and system tests with participating schools to prepare them for the new workflow.

Starting August 12, schools will receive unique, school-specific QR codes to distribute to parents.

These QR codes will become active on August 17, allowing parents to begin submitting their forms.

To complete the process, parents simply need to log into the eHealth app and scan the QR code provided by their child's school.

The department reminded parents that each QR code is strictly school-specific; parents with children attending different schools must scan the respective code for each child separately.

An instructional video has also been prepared to guide parents through the electronic submission steps.

Success of past optimization measures drives further upgrades

The introduction of the electronic consent form builds upon previous successful improvements to the school outreach vaccination program.

During the 2025/26 school year, authorities opened school enrollment as early as June and offered a hybrid vaccination mode, allowing schools to select both injectable vaccines and nasal sprays.

These measures resulted in 99 percent of all local schools organizing flu vaccination activities by the end of December 2025, an increase from ninety-one percent in the preceding year.

Health officials continue to urge schools and parents to participate actively in the upcoming vaccination drive to protect children against seasonal influenza.

The government will announce further details regarding the eligible groups and specific vaccination arrangements for the 2026/27 season in due course.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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