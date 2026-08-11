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NEWS

Search launched after passenger suspected of falling overboard from sightseeing vessel

NEWS
13 hours ago
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A joint search and rescue operation was launched on Tuesday after a passenger went missing from a sightseeing vessel traveling to view the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

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The operating cruise company filed a report around 3pm today, stating that they discovered a passenger was missing after the vessel returned from its journey. 

Upon reviewing the ship's closed-circuit television footage, staff suspected that someone had fallen overboard during the trip and immediately sought assistance.

Upon receiving the notification, Hong Kong authorities quickly mobilized rescue teams to assist in the search. 

Marine Police, fireboats, and a Government Flying Service helicopter were dispatched to conduct a thorough search in Deep Bay, focusing on the waters near the Black Point Power Station in Tuen Mun. 

The search and rescue operation was still active as of 5pm, with emergency teams scanning the area in hopes of locating the missing passenger.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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