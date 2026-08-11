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NEWS

MTR gets approval for self-driving vehicle trial linking West Kowloon and Kowloon stations

NEWS
14 hours ago
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The Transport Department has granted MTR Corporation a pilot license to test autonomous vehicles between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the Airport Express Kowloon Station.

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The West Kowloon “Air-Rail Intermodal Service” project will involve four self-driving private cars operating along a designated route covering Wui Man Road, Jordan Road, Nga Cheung Road, Station Perimeter Road South, Station Perimeter Road East and Station Perimeter Road North.

During the trial, a backup operator will remain inside each vehicle at all times and take manual control if necessary. The vehicles will also be required to display the Transport Department’s designated autonomous vehicle labels.

A department spokesman said the project aims to establish a seamless autonomous connection between the two major transport hubs once regular operations begin, facilitating transfers between the Express Rail Link and Hong Kong International Airport.

The project is also expected to demonstrate the safety, stability and operational feasibility of autonomous vehicle technology in a complex, high-traffic environment.

“By successfully operating within such a multimodal transport hub, the project will establish an extensible operating mode that will serve as a cornerstone for integrating the AV fleet into the wider public transport network in future,” the spokesman said.

MTR welcomed the approval and said it planned to begin road tests this month.

It will work with Airport Authority Hong Kong to prepare seamless air-rail transfer services for passengers and their luggage.

The railway operator said testing will proceed in stages in line with the department’s guidelines, starting with non-passenger trials. It aims to roll out passenger and baggage transfer services in the second quarter of next year.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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