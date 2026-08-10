Waso Cafe banned from importing labour for one year over rules breach

Waso Cafe's Prince Edward branch has been restricted from applying to import labour for one year after breaching the requirements of the Enhanced Supplementary Labour Scheme (ESLS), according to the Labour Department (LD).

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In a statement on Monday (Aug 10), the authorities announced the imposition of an administrative sanction on the popular cha chaan teng with immediate effect. The Department has also terminated the processing of all applications previously submitted by the company.

A spokesman for the LD stated that the cafe had provided false information to the department while applying to import waiters, waitresses, junior cooks, and dishwashers, prompting the regulatory action.

The ESLS stipulates that if an employer violates labour or immigration laws, the requirements of the ESLS, or the Standard Employment Contract, the LD will impose an administrative sanction on the employer.

Such sanctions may include terminating the processing of submitted applications, withdrawing approvals for the importation of workers previously granted, and refusing to process any subsequent applications submitted by the employer.

"Employers applying for the importation of workers under the ESLS should strictly comply with the scheme requirements, including according priority to employing suitable local workers," the spokesperson reiterated.