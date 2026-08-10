Police deploy drones for traffic enforcement along West Kowloon Highway and Lin Cheung Road

Hong Kong police have launched a territory-wide traffic enforcement operation, deploying drones for aerial patrols for the first time along the West Kowloon Highway and Lin Cheung Road.

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The two-week operation will target offenses including careless driving, using mobile phones while driving and failing to comply with traffic signs.

Signs have been placed on highway overpasses to alert motorists that drone-assisted enforcement is being carried out in the area.

During a demonstration of the technology, officers detected two traffic violations using drones equipped with high-definition cameras and signal lights.

In the first case on Lin Cheung Road, a white private car was seen cutting across from the first lane to the third lane in breach of traffic regulations.

After being alerted by the drone team, motorcycle officers intercepted the vehicle and issued a fixed-penalty ticket to the driver.

In another case, a dump truck was spotted traveling illegally in the fast lane on the West Kowloon Highway.

Officers subsequently intercepted the vehicle and issued a summons to the driver.