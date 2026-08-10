Govt launches two-phase clearance of Sham Shui Po Bishop Hill for safety upgrades

The government announced on Monday the launch of an enhancement project for Bishop Hill, officially known as Woh Chai Shan, in Sham Shui Po.

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Authorities will clear illegal and unsafe structures, unapproved facilities, and miscellaneous debris in two stages.

The first phase will cover the area from the foot of the hill at the Tong Yam Street Hillside Sitting-out Area up to the summit.

The second phase will involve cordoning off and clearing the section from the base near Berwick Street to the hilltop.

Addressing concerns over the various religious items currently placed on the hillside, the Home Affairs Department stated on social media that the government holds deep respect for these artifacts.

Officials have invited local religious leaders to assist in handling the objects appropriately.

This collaborative effort will include conducting solemn religious ceremonies to respectfully relocate the sacred items to suitable permanent locations.

Depending on the progress of the various tasks, the government anticipates completing the optimization project between late August and September.

Authorities promised to maintain ongoing communication with different stakeholders to ensure the smooth execution of the plan.

Officials described the project as a dual upgrade in both safety and facility quality, with the ultimate goal of providing nearby residents with better and more secure recreational and sports spaces.