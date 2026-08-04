logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Shenzhen orders private dental sector to eradicate unlicensed operations in HK

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Shenzhen health authorities have issued a warning notice to the city's dental sector, ordering private medical institutions and industry associations to completely eradicate any unlicensed operations or unauthorized medical practices in Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The statement from the Public Hygiene & Health Commission of Shenzhen Municipality came after a man was arrested in North Point for practicing dentistry illegally, while the involved institution claimed to operate dental clinics in Shenzhen.

In the notice, the authorities strictly prohibited unregistered institutions and medical personnel from conducting any clinical practices in Hong Kong and urged Shenzhen dental clinics to carry out immediate "self-inspections and rectifications."

The notice also instructed institutions to ensure that any marketing campaigns aimed at Hong Kong residents comply strictly with local advertising regulations. It warned against the use of misleading slogans to attract patients, ordering clinics to ensure their promotional materials align with mainland-approved versions.

Additionally, the commission emphasized that mainland clinics serving Hong Kong patients must strictly adhere to professional clinical standards, prioritize patient safety, and eliminate overtreatment.

The government has expressed its gratitude to the Shenzhen authorities for their prompt response to the matter.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong police arrest six over Fun Coffee crypto scam involving H$94m losses
NEWS
10 mins ago
Manchester City's unusual training ground in Hong Kong captivates fans
NEWS
36 mins ago
Lawmaker expects sufficient driver supply for Nov ride-hailing license launch
NEWS
58 mins ago
HKSOA pushes for international green fuel platform, talent recruitment in city’s Five-Year Plan
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK Express adjusts Okinawa and Ishigaki flights due to Tropical Cyclone Dolphin
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Government to mobilize over 30,000 civil servants for four Huanggang Port drills: sources
NEWS
2 hours ago
Privacy watchdog warns travelers over fake e-visa websites
NEWS
3 hours ago
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
4 hours ago
Water supply restored in Tuen Mun after pipe leaks for third time in a week
NEWS
4 hours ago
Image courtesy of the Li Ka Shing Foundation
Free screenings of Toy Story 5 for over 24,000 domestic helpers
NEWS
4 hours ago
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather
NEWS
20 hours ago
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.