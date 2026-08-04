Shenzhen orders private dental sector to eradicate unlicensed operations in HK

Shenzhen health authorities have issued a warning notice to the city's dental sector, ordering private medical institutions and industry associations to completely eradicate any unlicensed operations or unauthorized medical practices in Hong Kong.

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The statement from the Public Hygiene & Health Commission of Shenzhen Municipality came after a man was arrested in North Point for practicing dentistry illegally, while the involved institution claimed to operate dental clinics in Shenzhen.

In the notice, the authorities strictly prohibited unregistered institutions and medical personnel from conducting any clinical practices in Hong Kong and urged Shenzhen dental clinics to carry out immediate "self-inspections and rectifications."

The notice also instructed institutions to ensure that any marketing campaigns aimed at Hong Kong residents comply strictly with local advertising regulations. It warned against the use of misleading slogans to attract patients, ordering clinics to ensure their promotional materials align with mainland-approved versions.

Additionally, the commission emphasized that mainland clinics serving Hong Kong patients must strictly adhere to professional clinical standards, prioritize patient safety, and eliminate overtreatment.

The government has expressed its gratitude to the Shenzhen authorities for their prompt response to the matter.