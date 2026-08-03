Jewelry, watches stolen from Mid-Levels flat after bedroom window found open

A Mid-Levels homeowner lost jewelry and watches after a bedroom window was found open and the flat was ransacked on Monday morning (Aug 3).

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Police received a report at around 8:34am from Best View Court on MacDonnell Road that the unit showed signs of a break-in. Initial checks found that jewelry and watches were missing, with the total value of the loss yet to be assessed.

Officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

The building is currently covered with scaffolding for renovation works, and police do not rule out the possibility that the thief used the scaffolding to gain access to the flat.