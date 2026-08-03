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NEWS

Jewelry, watches stolen from Mid-Levels flat after bedroom window found open

NEWS
35 mins ago
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A Mid-Levels homeowner lost jewelry and watches after a bedroom window was found open and the flat was ransacked on Monday morning (Aug 3).

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Police received a report at around 8:34am from Best View Court on MacDonnell Road that the unit showed signs of a break-in. Initial checks found that jewelry and watches were missing, with the total value of the loss yet to be assessed.

Officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

The building is currently covered with scaffolding for renovation works, and police do not rule out the possibility that the thief used the scaffolding to gain access to the flat.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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