Man left unconscious after alleged group assault at Tsim Sha Tsui bar

A 36-year-old man was left unconscious after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people inside an upstairs bar in Tsim Sha Tsui early Sunday (Jul 26).

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Police received a report from a staff member at the bar on Cameron Road at 12.03am that a man had allegedly been assaulted by several people.

Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with injuries to his right ear and mouth. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the man was allegedly assaulted by four local men and two local women, who fled before police arrived.

The case has been classified as assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOABH) and has been handed over to the Yau Tsim District Crime Squad for investigation.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.