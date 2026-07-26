Taxi crash in Tsim Sha Tsui leaves three injured as Typhoon Noul hits Hong Kong

Three people were injured after two taxis collided in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday morning (Jul 26), during Typhoon Noul.

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The accident happened at around 8.28am on Austin Road West near Hong Kong West Kowloon Station while Typhoon Noul was affecting Hong Kong.

One taxi driver suffered chest pain, while a passenger sustained a leg injury. The other taxi driver reported neck and chest pain.

All three injured people were taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is under investigation.