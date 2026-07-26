Fallen trees reported as Typhoon Noul sweeps Hong Kong

Typhoon Noul has caused multiple reports of fallen trees across Hong Kong, with several vehicles damaged in Tai Po.

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The government said that as of 8am on Sunday (Jul 26), the 1823 government hotline and the Fire Services Department had received 21 and 95 reports of fallen trees respectively.

In Tai Po, a large tree was uprooted on Tai Wo Road, blocking the pavement. At Tung Mau Square in the same district, another tree fell onto taxis and private cars, damaging at least three vehicles.

A fallen tree was also reported on Nathan Road towards Tsim Sha Tsui near Hillwood Road at around 7am, obstructing traffic.

At around 9am, another large tree fell outside On Ting Estate in Tuen Mun, blocking a traffic lane.