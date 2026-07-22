Travelers urged to review insurance after fatal Hokkaido crash

Travelers planning overseas road trips have been urged to prepare for unfamiliar driving conditions and review their insurance coverage after two traffic accidents involving Hong Kong residents in Japan within five days.

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The crashes in Hokkaido, one of which killed a 53-year-old female passenger, have raised concerns about the safety of driving abroad.

Speaking on a radio program on Wednesday, Hong Kong Federation of Insurers chief executive Selina Lau Pui-ling said the circumstances that led the vehicle in the fatal crash to travel against the direction of traffic remained unclear.

It was therefore too early to determine whether an insurance claim would be accepted, she said.

Hong Kong Federation of Insurers chief executive Selina Lau Pui-ling

Lau advised travelers renting vehicles overseas to check whether travel insurance purchased in Hong Kong covered any deductible payable under the rental company’s local motor policy.

Policyholders should also understand the terms and exclusions before buying insurance and share their policy details with a trusted person who could contact the insurer or assist with a claim in an emergency.

In the event of an accident, Lau advised drivers to report the incident to local police, photograph the scene, and retain relevant documents and receipts for any subsequent claims.

Hong Kong China Automobile Association honorary life president Ringo Lee Yiu-pui

Speaking on the same program, Hong Kong China Automobile Association honorary life president Ringo Lee Yiu-pui said long-distance driving overseas often involved unfamiliar roads and heavy reliance on navigation systems, increasing the risks of distraction and fatigue.

He advised motorists to plan their routes in advance, identify rest stops, monitor weather conditions, pay close attention to local road signs and lane directions, and comply strictly with local traffic regulations.