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NEWS

Jay Fung, Panther Chan, COLLAR among stars set for Ngong Ping 360 anniversary concert series

NEWS
5 mins ago
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Ngong Ping 360 will celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer with its first-ever night cable car service and an eight-night outdoor concert series featuring more than 20 Hong Kong artists.

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The "CRHK 903 Under the Stars Concert Series" will be held at Ngong Ping Village on eight designated evenings between Jul 24 and Aug 16, with Commercial Radio 903 DJs hosting one-hour performances under the night sky.

The concert series will open on Jul 24 with performances by Jay Fung, Cloud Wan and Lester Lam. Other acts include Phil Lam and Cath Wong (Jul 25); Jeremy Lee, Jeffrey Ngai and ZPOT (Aug 1); Pandora and VIVA (Aug 2); Panther Chan, Kaho Hung and Kacey Chan (Aug 8); Gigi Cheung, moon tang and Gordon Flanders (Aug 9); COLLAR and On Chan (Aug 15); and JACE Chan, Jason Chan and Vincy So (Aug 16).

Artists will perform a mix of Cantopop hits and classic Cantonese songs while interacting with the audience throughout the shows.

The concerts coincide with the launch of Ngong Ping 360's new night cable car service, allowing visitors to enjoy sunset and nighttime views of Lantau Island, Hong Kong International Airport, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the illuminated Tian Tan Buddha.

Ngong Ping Village will also be transformed with retro neon installations inspired by Hong Kong's streetscape in the 1980s. A retired cable car cabin will be displayed on the ground for the first time as a new photo spot, while restaurants and shops in the village will extend their opening hours during the night operation.

From Jul 24 to Aug 16, visitors who purchase eligible round-trip tickets that include at least one Crystal Cabin or Crystal+ Cabin ride will be entered into a lucky draw featuring more than 40,000 prizes worth over HK$2 million. The top prizes include Cathay Pacific return economy-class tickets for two to destinations in Asia, as well as an iPhone 17 and an iPad Air.

Night cable car round-trip tickets are priced at HK$200 for adults and HK$100 for children and seniors. Visitors can also pay an additional HK$60 for two snack vouchers and concert admission.

Local residents can also enjoy a separate daytime promotion until Aug 31, with round-trip tickets including one Crystal Cabin ride and one Standard Cabin ride available at half price. Adult tickets are priced at HK$165, down from the regular HK$330.

The opening concert on Jul 24 starts at 8.15pm, while the remaining seven concerts begin at 7.30pm.

Ngong Ping 360

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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