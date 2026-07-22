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Chinese Medicine Hospital expands services for stroke and back pain patients

NEWS
49 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong will launch two specialized programs for stroke rehabilitation and low back pain patients starting Monday.

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As part of the Chinese-Western medicine programme, the new stroke rehabilitation and lower back pain services will adopt a Chinese medicine-led approach, with both government-subsidised and market-oriented options available.

For stroke patients, treatment will be based on the time since onset.

The post-acute care program is designed for patients between one and 60 days after a stroke. It provides three consecutive weeks of day-patient care, with six sessions a week combining oral Chinese medicine, moxibustion, acupuncture, massage, Western medication and physiotherapy.

The post-stroke sequelae program is intended for patients between 60 days and three years after onset. It offers eight weeks of outpatient treatment, with six sessions a week focusing on mobility, speech and swallowing difficulties. Patients may be referred for intensive day-ward care if necessary.

Participants must be aged 18 or above, have completed inpatient treatment under Western medicine and no longer require round-the-clock hospitalization.

Meanwhile, the low back pain program offers separate treatment plans according to the duration of symptoms.

Patients with acute pain lasting less than six weeks will receive four consecutive days of day-patient care combining Chinese and Western medicine.

Those with subacute or chronic pain lasting more than six weeks will receive three outpatient sessions a week for four weeks. Treatment may include Chinese and Western medication, exercise training and Chinese herbal steam therapy, depending on individual symptoms.

A multidisciplinary panel of Chinese medicine practitioners, neurologists, orthopedic surgeons, physiotherapists and nurses will develop treatment protocols tailored to patients’ conditions.

The clinical team will assess each patient’s medical history and condition at the initial stage, coordinate treatment progress and consultations, and prepare a multidisciplinary summary report upon completion.

Government-subsidized Chinese medicine consultations will cost HK$250 per session, while market-priced consultations will range from HK$450 to HK$790.

Day-patient care will cost HK$450 per session under the subsidized service and between HK$2,650 and HK$5,370 per session under the market-priced option.

Bookings can be made from Wednesday by calling or messaging the hospital’s WhatsApp hotline at 5799 3233.

Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kongstrokeback pain

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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