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Customs arrests 11 in $590,000 illicit cigarette crackdown

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong Customs has arrested 11 people and seized about 130,000 sticks of suspected illicit cigarettes in an ongoing operation targeting the sale of duty-unpaid cigarettes across the city.

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The seized cigarettes had an estimated market value of about HK$590,000, with a duty potential of around HK$430,000.

Investigator Choi Cheuk-fun from the department’s Revenue Crimes Investigation Bureau said officers had gone undercover and posed as customers to conduct test purchases at various retail outlets since July 12, including newsstands, convenience stores, grocery shops and mobile hawker stalls.

“During the operation, we found that some retail stores were blatantly selling illicit cigarettes,” Choi said at a media briefing.

“Some stores also sold cheaper cigarettes that look similar to duty-paid cigarettes in packaging with the legally required health warnings — commonly known as ‘cheap whites’.”

Customs identified 11 retail outlets in Sai Wan Ho, Yau Ma Tei, Kwai Chung and Sha Tau Kok suspected of selling cigarettes below the statutory duty-paid price.

Those arrested were shop staff and owners, comprising five men and six women aged between 31 and 75. Choi said the operation is ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out.

Under amendments to the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance that came into effect last September, cigarettes sold below the statutory duty-paid price are presumed to be duty-unpaid unless sellers can provide sufficient proof that duty has been paid.

Customs urged retailers not to sell cigarettes from unknown sources and warned that anyone found dealing in, possessing or selling illicit cigarettes faces a maximum fine of HK$2 million and seven years’ imprisonment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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