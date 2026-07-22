Four boys arrested over wet-wipe attacks on passersby in Tsuen Wan

Police arrested four boys on suspicion of common assault and disorderly conduct after a series of incidents in which teenagers riding modified bicycles hurled wet wipes at passersby at the Tsuen Wan West waterfront and a nearby park. One of the suspects is a 13-year-old student.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The arrests followed two separate reports from male residents, aged 45 and 69, on July 18 and 19. Both told police they were struck on the back by wet wipes thrown by a group of six to seven cyclists riding through Tsuen Wan Park during the evening.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show at least three passersby being targeted in separate incidents.

One clip shows a boy holding two horseshoe-shaped objects in different colors. Police said the objects seen in the video were used as photo props by one of the boys and were not used as weapons in the assaults.

The case has been transferred to the Tsuen Wan District anti-triad squad for further investigation, and more arrests are possible.