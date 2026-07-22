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NEWS

Man dies after being found unconscious in Kwun Tong hotel

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A man died after being found unconscious in a hotel room in Kwun Tong on Wednesday morning (Jul 22).

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Police received a report at 8.21am that a male guest in his 50s had been found unconscious in a room at a hotel on Wai Yip Street. Emergency responders took him to United Christian Hospital, where he was later certified dead.

The man was found inside the room with a source of carbon monoxide nearby.

 The cause of death will be determined following an investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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