Two hospitalized after flat fire in Hung Hom

Two residents were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a residential flat in Hung Hom on Wednesday morning (Jul 22).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The fire was reported at about 11.03am at a top-floor unit in a residential building at No. 8 Pak Kung Street. Firefighters deployed one hose line and one breathing apparatus team before extinguishing the blaze at 11.18am.

A man and a woman from the flat were sent to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

A preliminary investigation by the Fire Services Department suggested the fire was caused by a charger that caught fire and began emitting smoke.

No suspicious circumstances were found.