Two hospitalized after flat fire in Hung Hom

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Morning Recap - July 22, 2026
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Two residents were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a residential flat in Hung Hom on Wednesday morning (Jul 22).
The fire was reported at about 11.03am at a top-floor unit in a residential building at No. 8 Pak Kung Street. Firefighters deployed one hose line and one breathing apparatus team before extinguishing the blaze at 11.18am.
A man and a woman from the flat were sent to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.
A preliminary investigation by the Fire Services Department suggested the fire was caused by a charger that caught fire and began emitting smoke.
No suspicious circumstances were found.